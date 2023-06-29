Ex-Iran envoy: Chances of world recognition of Taliban diminishing

Mohamamd Reza Bahrami said in a tweet this is mainly because of the Taliban’s governance and their policy toward non-Afghan extremist groups.

Bahrami added that the current trend will inevitably lead to the deepening of the gap between the Taliban and the global community.

The Taliban toppled the government of former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in the summer of 2021, forcing him into self-exile. This happened during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

World countries have not yet recognized the group as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the UN envoy for Afghanistan has recently warned the Taliban rulers so long as their restrictions on women and girls are in place, the international recognition of the group as the legitimate government of Afghanistan will be “nearly impossible.”