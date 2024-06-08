Saturday, June 8, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveAsiaForeign PolicySecuritySelected

Iran FM: Occupiers to blame for underdevelopment, economic maladies in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagher Kani says the decades-long US-led occupation continues to plague Afghanistan as it has led to the underdevelopment and serious economic problems in the country.

In a message to the 2nd meeting of Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan held on Saturday in the Iranian capital Tehran, Bagheri Kani called on Afghan officials not to allow foreign intervention in the country again.

Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to the interim foreign minister, read out the message, which noted that three years after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, “Most of the problems and challenges in Afghanistan are rooted in the occupation of the country and not paying attention to the development and economic growth and imposing underdevelopment.”

The message reiterates Iran’s constant support for constructive initiatives that can lead to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

Bagheri has also called on the interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups and religious sects in the country.

Special representatives from Pakistan, China, and Russia have taken part in the Tehran meeting to help address the existing problems in Afghanistan.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks