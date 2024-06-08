Iran FM: Occupiers to blame for underdevelopment, economic maladies in Afghanistan

In a message to the 2nd meeting of Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan held on Saturday in the Iranian capital Tehran, Bagheri Kani called on Afghan officials not to allow foreign intervention in the country again.

Rasoul Mousavi, an assistant to the interim foreign minister, read out the message, which noted that three years after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, “Most of the problems and challenges in Afghanistan are rooted in the occupation of the country and not paying attention to the development and economic growth and imposing underdevelopment.”

The message reiterates Iran’s constant support for constructive initiatives that can lead to peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

Bagheri has also called on the interim Taliban administration in Afghanistan to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups and religious sects in the country.

Special representatives from Pakistan, China, and Russia have taken part in the Tehran meeting to help address the existing problems in Afghanistan.