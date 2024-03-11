Monday, March 11, 2024
Taliban denies US general’s claim over extremist groups

By IFP Editorial Staff
Zabiullah Mujahid

A Taliban spokesman has rejected a US military official's claim that the group's inability or unwillingness to contain extremist groups will destabilize central and southern Asia.

Zabihullah Mujahid told IRNA what this US official and others say is at odds with reality and Afghanistan’s policy.

Mujahid said despite the US general’s claim, the Taliban is not weak. He noted that Afghanistan is now safe and a central government controls the entire territory of the country.

The Taliban who are the de facto government of Afghanistan took over the country from the previous government in 2021 and the group says currently, there are no terrorist groups operating in the country.

Afghanistan was under occupation by the US and its allies for 20 years and Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from the country amid the Taliban takeover has been repeatedly criticized by world countries and inside the US itself.

