Poll: Most Americans say another World War likely in next 5-10 years

Around 61 percent of Americans in the survey said it is either “[v]ery likely” or “[s]omewhat likely” that another world war will happen in the next five to 10 years, The Hill reported.

About 18 percent of Americans in the same survey said that they are “[n]ot sure” about the likelihood of another world war in the same amount of time.

The survey also found about 21 percent of Americans saying that another world war happening in the next five to 10 years is “[n]ot very likely” or “[n]ot at all likely”.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said last month that recent comments by former President Donald Trump about NATO were setting the stage for another world war. He took issue with comments Trump made at a rally in which he said he would not protect European countries in NATO if they were “delinquent” in payments to the security alliance.

“Donald Trump, with what he’s talking about dealing with Russia, if Russia would start invading Europe, that would start World War III, by the way,” Moskowitz stated in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

“Donald Trump is talking about that, and setting the stage. You can be sure every single world leader, other than Vladimir Putin, saw that and said, ‘There is no way America can have him back as president’,” Moskowitz continued.

Other findings in the YouGov survey included about 53 percent of Americans saying that Western nations and their allies would win in a conflict between them and Russia and their allies.

Only about 11 percent said Russia and its allies would win over the West and its allies.