Biden notified US lawmakers of plans to approve F-16 sale to Turkey

The report said on Wednesday that Biden in a letter to lawmakers urged them to approve the $20 billion sale.

US law requires the US president to formally notify Congress 30 days before the US government can take the final steps to complete certain foreign military sales of high value.

Turkey has long waited for the United States to approve the F-16 deal.

On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament ratified the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO in a 287-to-55 vote with four abstentions after 20 months of delay. The decision will go into effect once Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signs a corresponding decree. Erdogan has 15 days to consider the possibility of signing the document.