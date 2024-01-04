Ex-diplomat: Israel seeking to drag Iran into confrontation with US

Seyyed Hossein Mousavian, who has previously served as a member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team, said the blasts in Kerman which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured, resembled the previous Israeli plots in the region, including the assassination of top Iranian military advisor General Seyyed Razi Mousavi in Syria on Dec. 25 and the targeting of high-ranking Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The former Iranian diplomat said Israel has failed to achieve any of its goals in its months-long carnage against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and seeks to spread the tension in the region in order to get Iran militarily engaged with the US.

The terrorist attack in Kerman, which left 84 people dead and over 280 people injured, was carried out while tens of thousands of people had gathered in Kerman to mark the fourth assassination anniversary of Qasem Soleimani, the prominent Iranian anti-terror commander.