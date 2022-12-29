Ex-diplomat: Iranian Foreign Ministry has lost its clout

In an exclusive interview with Entekhab news outlet, Nematollah Izadi also said competent diplomats have not been employed by the Foreign Ministry and that Iran’s diplomacy apparatus has lost its clout in foreign policy decisions.

Izadi cited the issue of drone exports to Russia and “contradictory statements” from the Foreign Ministry in this regard as proof to back up his claim that the ministry is far from professionalism.

Iran’s former ambassador to Moscow stressed that some people in the Foreign Ministry denied the sale of drones to Russia and others confirmed it.

Izadi said the foreign minister himself was hesitant as he denied that Iran had ever given Russia UAVs and later officials had to acknowledge having supplied the aircraft in the past.