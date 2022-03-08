EU’s Mora says time for “political decision” over nuclear talks

“Just to clarify. There are no longer “expert level talks”. Nor “formal meetings”, More wrote on Twitter on Monday.

“It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the Vienna talks . The rest is noise,” he added.

Meanwhile Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani is paying a short visit to Tehran to hold consultations in the Iranian capital.

Iran’s top security official has stated the prospect of an agreement in the Vienna talks remains unclear because the United States is delaying a necessary political decision.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani noted that reaching a strong agreement promptly requires new initiatives from all parties involved in the talks to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal.

He added that the priority of the Iranian negotiators is to resolve the remaining issues that are considered red lines.

The Vienna negotiations began last April between Iran and the five remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — on the assumption that the US, under the Joe Biden administration, is willing to repeal the so-called maximum pressure policy pursued by former president, Donald Trump.

Tehran says it won’t settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.