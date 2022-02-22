EU’s Mora says nuclear talks nearing end, result unclear

“Vienna talks are at a crucial moment. We are nearing the end after ten months of negotiations,” Mora wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The result is still uncertain. Key issues need to be fixed. But all delegations are fully engaged. Intense work in Coburg,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday Iran, the U.S. and other world powers are nearing a deal to revive the landmark agreement. Officials involved in the talks have announced an agreement could be completed in Vienna within the next couple of days. Among the most important unresolved issue is how many U.S. sanctions will be lifted.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated there has been “considerable progress” during the Vienna talks, stressing that Tehran is awaiting steps by Europe and the United States.

Iran insists that the talks must lead to the removal of all American sanctions that were imposed against Tehran following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the landmark agreement in May 2018. Tehran has also demanded credible guarantees that Washington will not abandon the deal again.