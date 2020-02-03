EU’s Borrell Holds Talks with FM Zarif in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various bilateral issues with the European Union, the JCPOA and the most important regional and international developments.

Persian Gulf conditions and the need to reduce regional tensions, the so-called “deal of the century” and its dangerous consequences for the region and the world, the INSTEX, the Iran nuclear deal, developments in Iraq, Syria and Yemen were among the most important topics discussed by FM Zarif and Josep Borrell.