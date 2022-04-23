EU’s Borrell calls for resumption of Vienna talks

Joseph Borrell, in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said the prolongation of the break in the talks is not constructive and suggested that talks between the EU envoy and Iran’s chief negotiator be resumed soon.

The EU foreign policy chief said: We believe that Iran wants an agreement.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Borrell described it as a global crisis that could have negative consequences.

He welcomed Iran’s support in stopping the war in Yemen and helping the refugees in Afghanistan.

The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the bloc could expand consultations, dialogue and joint cooperation with Iran in various fields.

In this telephone conversation, the Iranian minister of foreign affairs also stated that there is no doubt about the determination of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement.

He added that the White House must put aside excessive demands and hesitation and take a step towards realism and solutions.

Referring to the long efforts of all parties in Vienna, the Iranian foreign minister said that three European countries, Russia and China, are now ready to finalize the agreement.

He said the current U.S. administration must have the courage to correct the White House’s past wrong policies.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed the need for serious cooperation in establishing stability and security Afghanistan, addressing the plight of Afghan refugees, sending humanitarian aid and combating drugs in the country.

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs also stressed the need to focus on a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Amir Abdollahian welcomed the establishment of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope that the region would see a permanent ceasefire, the complete lifting of the blockade on Yemen and a Yemeni-Yemeni agreement.