European sources say Iran has freed 1 Danish, 2 Austrian inmates

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said he was “very relieved” that Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were being brought home after “years of arduous detention in Iran.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, stated that he was “happy and relieved that a Danish citizen is on his way home to his family in Denmark after imprisonment in Iran.” He didn’t name the person, saying their identity was “a personal matter” and he couldn’t go into details.

Schallenberg thanked the foreign ministers of Belgium and Oman for providing “valuable support,” without elaborating on what form it took.

Løkke Rasmussen thanked Belgium and added that Oman ”played an important role.”

The releases also come after Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited Iran on his first trip there since becoming the Arab nation’s ruler in 2020.

Last week, a prisoner exchange between Belgium and Iran saw Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat detained in Belgium on terror-related charges, returning to Tehran while a Belgian “spy” Olivier Vandecasteele headed back to Brussels.