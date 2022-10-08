Assault on Iran Embassy in Denmark not first of its kind in Europe: Spox

In a chain of tweets on Friday, Nasser Kanaani said during the attack on the Embassy in Copenhagen earlier in the day, an assailant made an abortive attempt to stab the Islamic Republic’s ambassador, “who happens to be a woman,” with a knife.

“This assault on our diplomatic mission was the latest of recent violent & unlawful acts against Iran in Europe,” he said, adding that similar violent assaults have targeted the Islamic Republic’s other diplomatic missions in Europe lately.

The official said the attacks were “undeniably” tied to the West’s political support for rioters wreaking havoc in Iran.

He reminded the host countries of their legal duty to safeguard diplomatic missions and diplomats, adding, “They are expected to do so immediately.”

The unrest and riots broke out in Iran following a set of initially peaceful protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in police custody.

Outside Iran, violent protests were also held near the country’s embassies in Europe.

Tehran has repeatedly clarified protests have nothing to do with riots.