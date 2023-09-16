Europe’s policy of ‘playing with time’ not to remain unanswered: Iran

Amirabdollahian warned that Europe’s “playing with time” and imposing sanctions on Iranian individuals would not go unanswered.

“We do not leave the opposite sides’ moves unanswered. They cannot ask for negotiations on the one hand, and pressure Iran by repeating and continuing wrong policies on the other.”

The minister expressed regret over a decision by Britain, France, and Germany to retain their ballistic missile- and nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in violation of the JCPOA.

“Unfortunately, the three European countries seek to escape forward by applying false pressure,” the top diplomat added.

He said instead of remaining committed to their obligations after the US withdrawal, the trio have been playing with time and using it as a tool to refrain from taking even one step towards their commitments.

Amirabdollahian stated that sanctions would have no impact on Iran’s will and only prove the US has not abandoned its excessive demands.

The sanctions were due to expire in October under the JCPOA. The European trio, aka the E3, however, announced on Thursday they intended to keep the bans beyond the deadline.

Reacting to the decision shortly afterward, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced it considered it to be “an illegal measure,” and contrary to the trio’s commitments under the JCPOA and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which has endorsed the JCPOA.

“The decision amounts to a tension-building measure, which is taken in bad faith,” read a statement by the ministry.