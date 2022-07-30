EU’s top diplomat: Time is now to save Iran nuclear deal

Borrell noted that there is no viable alternative to the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said the aim has always been to sign a deal that would benefit all parties, including Europe, Iran and the global community.

Borrell added that the JCPOA secured strict limits on Iran’s nuclear activities and the most extensive monitoring and inspection regime ever implemented by the International Atomic Energy Agency, and In return, it opened up the prospect of benefiting economically from the lifting of U.S., EU and UN sanctions to Iran.

The EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy also said the “maximum pressure” imposed against Iran by former US President Donald Trump has “failed”.

Borrell added that what matters most now is the preservation of the JCPOA.

Borrell’s remarks come as the stumbling block in the way of reaching a deal is the US failure to lift anti-Iran sanctions in a verifiable manner. Washington also refrains from giving the guarantee that it will not leave the nuclear deal again.

Tehran says it must enjoy full economic benefits of a deal.

The Islamic Republic also says it’s ready for a lasting and robust agreement to revive the JCPOA but makes this condition on the US fulfilling its part of the JCPOA.