EU condemns Shiraz terror attack

In a Twitter message, the EU Foreign Policy Spokesman Stephan Stano wrote, “The EU strongly condemns the Wednesday terrorist attack in Shah Cheraq holy shrine of Shiraz.”

“This attack that the ISIS claimed responsibility for launching it, is another example for targeting the innocent civilians by the terrorists. The EU also condoles with the bereaved family members of the victims,” he added.

At least 15 people have been killed and 19 others injured in an attack on the Shia religious shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on their telegram channel.