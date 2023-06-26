EU imposes sanctions on 7 Iranians over “rights violations”

“The new listings include prosecutors responsible for trials against executed protesters,” the council said, and “a regional commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who oversaw actions against demonstrators”.

Foreign-backed unrest broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody. She fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital.

Iran’s intelligence community has announced several countries, including the United States and the UK, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

The European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have in recent months issued several rounds of sanctions against Iran over allegations of human rights violation after Amini’s death.