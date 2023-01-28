EU urges probe into attack on Azeri embassy in Iran

The EU called attacks on diplomatic missions “unacceptable” following a deadly assault on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, we wish a quick recovery to the wounded and hope for a full investigation and accountability,” said European Commission spokesman Peter Stano as he expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.

Police in Tehran say they have arrested a man who shot dead one person and injured two others after entering Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital on Friday morning.

According to the Tehran police chief, the attacker entered the embassy with two young children.

Iranian officials have strongly condemned the attack, expressing condolences to the family of the victim and to the Azerbaijani government and people.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has noted the enemies should not be allowed to take advantage of the incident, which he stated was not an act of terrorism.