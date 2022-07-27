Wednesday, July 27, 2022
EU’s Mora urges parties to Iran nuclear talks to take final step

By IFP Editorial Staff
Enrique Mora

European Union deputy foreign policy chief says the best possible agreement to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with the West is on the table and called on all parties to take the last step to finalize it.

Enrique Mora, who is also the EU coordinator, said in a tweet on Wednesday, “The best possible deal for all the parties is on the table. It ensures clear, measurable economic benefits for the Iranian people and verifiable non proliferation benefits for the international community. I invite all participants to take the last step.”

Earlier, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator confirmed that the European Union’s foreign policy chief has put forward a new draft text to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding the Islamic Republic has also proposed its own ideas to conclude the negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter, “Had serious and constructive exchanges with other sides in the course of the past week on Vienna negotiations. The Coordinator has shared his ideas to conclude the negotiations. We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance and form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared.”

Bagheri’s confirmation came after the EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell wrote in an essay in the Financial Times, “After 15 months of intense and constructive negotiations in Vienna and countless interactions with the JCPOA participants and the US, I have concluded that the space for additional significant compromises has been exhausted.”

Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, have held several rounds of talks in the Austrian and Qatari capitals to restore the agreement after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018.

