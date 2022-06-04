Saturday, June 4, 2022
Esteghlal FC’s manager Farhad Majidi joins UAE’s Ittihad Kalba

By IFP Editorial Staff
Farhad Majidi

Iran’s Esteghlal FC’s manager Farhad Majidi has signed a contract with Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba to lead the team in the Persian Gulf country’s soccer league.

Ittihad Kalba said in a statement that they had been keeping an eye on Majidi since March and that they made a final decision to sign a contract with him.

The Emirati club published a photo of Majdi on its website with a caption reading “Welcome to the Castle of Tiger!”

A spokesman for Ittihad Kalba said Majidi has a shining record.

Majidi led Esteghlal FC to championship in the Iran Professional League after nine years.

Esteghlal’s officials are now negotiating with other coaches to replace Majidi as the club’s manager for the new season in the Iranian league.

