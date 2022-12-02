Epidemiologist: Iran may witness rise in Covid-19, flu cases in winter

Speaking to ISNA, Babak Eshrati said the number of Covid-19 and flu cases in the country is generally decreasing.

“The annual wave of acute respiratory diseases in the country started earlier this year and will naturally decrease earlier,” he said.

“There is a possibility that we will have a rise in cases of influenza and particularly coronavirus again in winter. Generally, when the immunity level in the society decreases, the people become sensitive to that virus,” Eshrati said.

Asked about the possibility of a rise in the coronavirus death toll, he said the strains that are currently dominant in the world are not dangerous, but the virus is prone to mutation and may evolve to become either more or less dangerous in the future.

Over the past weeks, the number of Covid-19 infections has been on a downward trend, while officials have registered single-digit, or zero death toll figures.

Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday said one patient had died of Covid-19 in 24 hours, after six days of no deaths.

Meanwhile, the annual wave of influenza began Iran in October, leading to dozens of deaths in the country. The cases of infection are now on the decline.