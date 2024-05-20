Regional leaders express sympathy with Iran over death of President Raisi

Saudi Arabia extended its condolences on Monday to Iran over the death of President Raisi in the copter crash.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, “offer their condolences to his excellency, the acting head of the executive authority, Mohammad Mokhber, on the death of his excellency Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions”, said a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated his country “stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time”.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident,” he said in an X post.

In another statement on X, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani extended his “sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran” on the painful incident.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad also noted his Iranian counterpart’s “dedication to his career” made him “a martyr for the sake of duty”.

In a message carried by the official SANA news agency, Assad “affirmed Syria’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the families of the late deceased and his comrades”.

“We worked with the late President to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran flourish always,” he asserted.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani also expressed “sincere condolences and sympathy” to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his government in a post on X.

“We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and our brotherly officials in the Islamic Republic in this painful tragedy.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has also offered his condolences following the deaths of Raisi, Amirabdollahian and other Iranian officials.

“The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt … prays that the deceased Iranian president and the departed may rest in God Almighty’s mercy, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident,” a statement read.