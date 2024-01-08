Monday, January 8, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Envoy: US sends message to Iran, seeking to resolve crises

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

The US has sent a message to Iran through a Persian Gulf Arab country, urging Tehran to help resolve regional problems.

That’s according to Iran’s Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari.

Akbari said the US message calls for fully resolving the regional crisis.

He added that the US sent the message some ten days ago and urged Iran to help end the regional crises.

The Iranian envoy to Damascus noted that Tehran has already responded to the message, telling Washington that its allies have a right to determine their fate and have political independence. Tehran has added that Iran cannot make decisions for its allies.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman implicitly confirmed the sending of the message by the US but he criticized Washington for “continuing to destabilize the region”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks