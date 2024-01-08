Envoy: US sends message to Iran, seeking to resolve crises

That’s according to Iran’s Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari.

Akbari said the US message calls for fully resolving the regional crisis.

He added that the US sent the message some ten days ago and urged Iran to help end the regional crises.

The Iranian envoy to Damascus noted that Tehran has already responded to the message, telling Washington that its allies have a right to determine their fate and have political independence. Tehran has added that Iran cannot make decisions for its allies.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman implicitly confirmed the sending of the message by the US but he criticized Washington for “continuing to destabilize the region”.