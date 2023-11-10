Envoy: Iran has no role in attacks on US bases in Iraq, Syria

Amir Saeed Iravani told CNN in an interview on Thursday, “We have said very clearly that Iran is not involved in any attack against the United States forces in the region.”

The Iranian ambassador reiterated that Iran was not involved in the attacks, and was not privy to the operations or its detail.

Popular resistance movements in Iraq and Syria have waged numerous attacks on the American bases in reaction to “Washington’s complicity” in the Israeli regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip that has so far left over 10,800 Palestinians dead.

Iravani also assured that Iran did not have any role in the surprise operation by the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas on October 7 that “broke the Israeli regime’s invincibility image”, saying it was solely a Palestinian move.

“It is a war. It is a war which has started since 75 years ago,” he noted, referring to the occupation of Palestinian lands by the Israeli regime and Israel’s coming into existence.