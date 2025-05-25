Endangered hawksbill turtles return to Iran’s Bushehr shores to nest

Abdolrahman Moradzadeh, director general of the department, said in a statement on World Turtle Day on May 23 that Bushehr plays a vital role in the protection of endangered marine turtles.

The coastal areas of Nayband, Nakhilo, Om-al-Gorm, and parts of Deyr, Kharg, Khargo, and Bushehr are among the country’s most important nesting grounds.

The hawksbill turtle is listed as “Critically Endangered” on the IUCN Red List. Each spring, female turtles return to these shores to lay eggs in the warm sands.

Continuous efforts by park rangers, environmental experts, and local communities have helped create safe nesting sites.

Monitoring includes identifying nests, patrolling beaches, educating local populations, and controlling threats such as artificial lighting, vehicle traffic, and plastic pollution.

This year, under the National Action Plan for Marine Turtle Conservation, intensified efforts are underway across known habitats.

Nesting is expected to continue through late July, when hatchlings will emerge and make their way to sea.