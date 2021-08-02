End of President Rouhani’s Term in Office Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 2, 2021, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Zarif: JCPOA Was Imposed on Iran
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Will People Forgive Rouhani? [Editorial]
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Zarif: We Didn’t Trust US
2- Mr Rouhani! Your Secrecy Damaged National Unity
3- Zarif: We Made Efforts to Lift Sanctions, but External Actors Prevented That from Happening
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Zarif: We’ve Been Invited to Pray for New Cabinet
2- Rouhani Keeps Silent to Maintain Unity, Apologises for Faults
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Last Defence
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Iran on Verge of Horrible Coronavirus Wave
* Call for Further Restrictions
Farhikhtegan Newspaper:
1- End of the Government of Importers
Hamdeli Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: We Didn’t Say Everything
Iran Newspaper:
1- Last Remarks
Javan Newspaper:
1- He’s Gone
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: I Apologise to People for Their Suffering
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- The Gov’t that Trusted, Was Hopeful about US Is Gone
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Ceremonial Apology in Last Cabinet Meeting
Quds Newspaper:
1- Farewell with Apology
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Last Remarks of Rouhani and Zarif about Failure of JCPOA
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Silent Voice of a Government
* Dual Face of a President
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- We Won’t Forgive, We Won’t Forget