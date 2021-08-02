End of President Rouhani’s Term in Office Grabs Headlines in Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 2, 2021, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: JCPOA Was Imposed on Iran

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Will People Forgive Rouhani? [Editorial]

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We Didn’t Trust US

2- Mr Rouhani! Your Secrecy Damaged National Unity

3- Zarif: We Made Efforts to Lift Sanctions, but External Actors Prevented That from Happening

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We’ve Been Invited to Pray for New Cabinet

2- Rouhani Keeps Silent to Maintain Unity, Apologises for Faults

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Last Defence

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran on Verge of Horrible Coronavirus Wave

* Call for Further Restrictions

 

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- End of the Government of Importers

 

Hamdeli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Didn’t Say Everything

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Last Remarks

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- He’s Gone

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: I Apologise to People for Their Suffering

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- The Gov’t that Trusted, Was Hopeful about US Is Gone

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Ceremonial Apology in Last Cabinet Meeting

 

Quds Newspaper:

1- Farewell with Apology

 

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Last Remarks of Rouhani and Zarif about Failure of JCPOA

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Silent Voice of a Government

* Dual Face of a President

 

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- We Won’t Forgive, We Won’t Forget

