End of President Rouhani’s Term in Office Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 2, 2021, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: JCPOA Was Imposed on Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Will People Forgive Rouhani? [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We Didn’t Trust US

2- Mr Rouhani! Your Secrecy Damaged National Unity

3- Zarif: We Made Efforts to Lift Sanctions, but External Actors Prevented That from Happening

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We’ve Been Invited to Pray for New Cabinet

2- Rouhani Keeps Silent to Maintain Unity, Apologises for Faults

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Last Defence

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran on Verge of Horrible Coronavirus Wave

* Call for Further Restrictions

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- End of the Government of Importers

Hamdeli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Didn’t Say Everything

Iran Newspaper:

1- Last Remarks

Javan Newspaper:

1- He’s Gone

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: I Apologise to People for Their Suffering

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- The Gov’t that Trusted, Was Hopeful about US Is Gone

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Ceremonial Apology in Last Cabinet Meeting

Quds Newspaper:

1- Farewell with Apology

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Last Remarks of Rouhani and Zarif about Failure of JCPOA

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Silent Voice of a Government

* Dual Face of a President

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- We Won’t Forgive, We Won’t Forget