The village lies on the slopes of Mount Birak and, every year, attracts many athletes and mountaineers who seek to climb local peaks.

Kolluk, which has a hot and humid climate, is also appropriate for growing tropical and subtropical garden produce. It is actually a hub for growing dates, citrus and mango.

The village also has special handicraft, mainly made by women skilled in mat weaving, local needlework, coin weaving, among other arts.

