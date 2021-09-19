Kolluk is a village in the Ghasr-e-Ghand county of Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan. The village is known as a unique tourist attraction with a pure bewitching nature and mineral springs.

The village lies on the slopes of Mount Birak and, every year, attracts many athletes and mountaineers who seek to climb local peaks.

Kolluk, which has a hot and humid climate, is also appropriate for growing tropical and subtropical garden produce. It is actually a hub for growing dates, citrus and mango.

The village also has special handicraft, mainly made by women skilled in mat weaving, local needlework, coin weaving, among other arts.

Read more:

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here