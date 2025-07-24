Editorial: Iran must rethink overreliance on China amid shifting geopolitics

The editorial argues that while the 25-year Iran-China cooperation agreement promises significant benefits in trade, infrastructure, and technology, China’s real priorities lie in regional stability and safeguarding its expansive economic interests, not strategic alignment.

Beijing’s call for “restraint” during the conflict and its refusal to supply arms to nations engaged in war highlight its reluctance to side with Tehran in moments of crisis, it adds

Ettelaat emphasizes that China seeks balanced relations with Arab states, Israel, and even the US, to protect its energy imports and Belt and Road investments. As such, Iran’s expectations for deeper political or military backing are unrealistic.

The editorial concludes that Iran must pursue a more diversified foreign policy, reduce its dependency on any single power, and better integrate itself into China’s economic value chains. Only then can Tehran turn symbolic partnership into meaningful strategic leverage amid an increasingly multipolar and pragmatic global order.