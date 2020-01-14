E3’s Move to Trigger JCPOA Dispute Mechanism Nothing New: Iran

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “At first, it is necessary to explain that the measure by the three European countries is deemed to be a totally passive action taken from the position of weakness. The process of settlement of disputes over the JCPOA has been triggered by the Islamic Republic of Iran since more than a year ago with the formal letters that our country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has sent to the JCPOA Joint Commission’s coordinator. Thus, nothing new has happened, be it in terms of the processes or in operational terms.”

“The truth is that following the announcement of the US’ illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA and the re-imposition of that country’s (US’) sanctions, which should have been lifted under the JCPOA, the JCPOA fell into a state of imbalance and instability. As a result, the Islamic Republic of Iran started the process of settlement of disputes in accordance with the Article 36 of the JCPOA and referred the case to the JCPOA Joint Commission, and at the meetings of the commission that were held to consider Iran’s request -either at the level of political directors or at the level of ministers- all parties to the JCPOA emphasized unanimously that the US’ illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA is the main reason for the current complicated situation, and the commission passed a series of solutions to address the situation. But, unfortunately, the European parties to the JCPOA failed to take a tangible and serious measure to honour their commitments during one year, despite their JCPOA commitments and also the undertakings they had given explicitly and officially at the Joint Commission meetings after the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, and accordingly, our country employed the regulations expected in the Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, and halted the implementation of part of its nuclear commitments in five steps and with remarkable intervals,” he added.

“In fact, the European parties are announcing the beginning of process of settlement of disputes and activation of Article 36 of the JCPOA while the article has been referred to by the Islamic Republic of Iran long ago, and no new situation will be created. However, should the Europeans –who have claimed in the statement that they have taken such measure with goodwill and with the purpose of saving the JCPOA- keep to the path of submissiveness to the US or intend to abuse the process of settlement of disputes in the JCPOA Joint Commission instead of trying to honor their commitments and making Iran benefit from the effects of removal of the sanctions in accordance with the Annex II of the JCPOA, they will have to prepare themselves to accept its consequences as well, about which they have been already reminded via appropriate channels,” the spokesman added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared, as in the past, to respond to any goodwill and constructive efforts to save such major international agreement with utmost goodwill, and to support any constructive initiative in this path. In return, it (Iran) once again makes it clear for everyone, particularly for the three European parties to the JCPOA, that it will respond to any infringement, ill will and unconstructive measures seriously, decisively and in an appropriate manner,” Mousavi concluded.