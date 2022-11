Schools had to be closed for Tuesday as a result of the weather conditions in eight counties, namely Ahvaz itself, Bavi, Karoun, Hamidiyeh, Ramshir, Shadgan, Mahshahr, and Hendijan. Universities were also closed for the day in Ahvaz.

Khouzestan’s Meteorology Department had on Monday alerted citizens of possible dust storms and rainfall, and had issued an orange alert.