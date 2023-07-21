Dust storm hits city in Iran’s southeast

The storm decreased visibility to 400 meters horizontally, according to the director of meteorology for Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Mohsen Haydari.

Haydari said people with respiratory diseases, elderly people, and children would be best advised to stay at home until the storm subsided, which he said was expected toward the middle of next week.

An emergency official for the province, Mohammad Khalili, said around 1,000 people had sought medical help because of the dust storm within the last three days. Dozens more had to be hospitalized.

Sistan and Baluchestan is located in a hot and dry region and receives low rainfall compared to other regions. Affected by the Asian monsoon, the northern parts of the province experience strong winds and dust storms for 120 days during the hot months of the year.