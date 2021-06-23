Drone Attack Targets Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Company

Iran’s state-owned Barekat Pharmaceutical Company, whose COVID-19 vaccine recently received a permission for emergency use, has been targeter by a drone attack, but the drone has missed its target.

According to media reports, the unsuccessful attack has left no casualties or damages, as it has targeted an area near the Barekat Company.

Barekat, which is an affiliate of the Headquarters of Imam Khomeini Executive Order (aka Setad), has developed the CovIran Barekat vaccine.

After passing its clinical trials, the vaccine recently received the Health Ministry’s permission for emergency use in Iran.