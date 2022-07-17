Sunday, July 17, 2022
Skočić retains post as manager of Iran national football team

By IFP Editorial Staff
Dragan Skočić

Dragan Skočić has retained his post as the manager of the Iranian national football team (Team Melli).

The decision was made at a meeting of the members of the presiding board and the technical committee of Iran’s Football Federation.

Thus, Skočić will lead Team Melli in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Previously, there was talk of him being removed with some reports speculating that several Iranian and foreign candidates could replace Skočić.

But the Croat managed to convince the presiding board of the Iranian football federation to continue cooperation with him.

Iran has been paired with England, the US and Wales in Group B of the World Cup finals.

