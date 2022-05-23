Dozens of university students poisoned in dormitory in Tehran

The director of Tehran Emergency Medical Service says the center was informed about the situation at 05:00 AM local time on Monday and five ambulances and two ambulance buses were dispatched to the location immediately.

Yahya Saleh Tabari said the general poisoning had taken place at the dormitory of Nasibeh Teacher Training College in Marzdaran Boulevard in western Tehran.

“After arrival at the location, EMS technicians immediately began their emergency operations and found that 42 people, all of them girls, were suffering from general poisoning,” he said.

Tabari said 40 of the students were dispatched to hospitals for treatment, adding that they are in good general health.

The official also noted that the patients were possibly food-poisoned, adding that a final conclusion can only be made after an in-depth investigation.