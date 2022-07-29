Dozens killed in flash floods across Iran

Meanwhile, 20 people remain missing. As a result, the number of fatalities could rise.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in flood-hit areas to find possible survivors or victims.

Authorities have issued a new flood warning as some areas in Iran brace for more downpours.

Overall, 19 provinces, 38 cities, 106 towns, 301 villages and 32 roads countrywide were hit by flooding.

In Tehran, heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood at a village, home to the holy shrine, Emamzadeh Davood, just outside the northwest edge of the capital, killing several people. Severall others are still missing in the area.

The village and its surroundings which are also a countryside resort have been closed to the public as the search and rescue workers are conducting an operation there.