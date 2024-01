This startled those on board the boat who quickly joined hands to throw the dolphin back into the sea.

Hengam is known as the island of “dancing dolphins”. It’s located south of Iran’s Qeshma Island in the Persian Gulf.

The primary economic activity of the locals is fishing, tourism and sightseeing.

The main sightseeing places of Hengam are the English harbor buildings along with the coal storage, the Portuguese shipwrecks and aquatic animals such as turtles, dolphins, corals and sharks.