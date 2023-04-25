Deputy UN chief says talks with Iran FM on humanitarian issues ‘constructive’

Addressing reporters during a visit to Tehran on Tuesday, Griffiths praised cooperation with Iran in humanitarian issues, expressing hope for closer ties between Iran and the world body.

He said his discussions with Amirabdollahian focused, among other things, on the pressure exerted on Iran by an influx of Afghan refugees into the country and a lack of international assistance to Tehran in its efforts to host the Afghan nationals.

The UN official called on the countries which have committed to provide relief aid to Afghans to fulfill their promises.

He emphasized the significance of UN reports, such as the one prepared by Elena Dohan, the world body’s special rapporteurs on the impact of unilateral sanctions.

Several UN institutions and the one “that I represent are active in humanitarian affairs. Wherever sanctions are applied, they do their best to reduce the effects of sanctions on the people, and Iran is no exception to this,” he said.