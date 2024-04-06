Source: Death toll in terrorist attacks in Iran’s southeast rises to 15

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Fars News Agency on Saturday that the 11 of the victims of the armed raids were with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and four of them were Law Enforcement forces.

Terrorists affiliated with separatist Jaish al-Adl group staged a multi-prong attack in the cities of Rask and Chabahar.

After an hours-long conflict, the armed militants failed in their attempt to seize the strategic locations in the cities and had to flee. The Iranian security forces killed dozens of the armed thugs.

The Pakistan-based group, which wants to cede Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the border region.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to pin down the terrorist group.