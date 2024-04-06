Saturday, April 6, 2024
Source: Death toll in terrorist attacks in Iran’s southeast rises to 15

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

The number of the dead in the terrorist attacks that targeted the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday has risen to 15, according to an informed source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Fars News Agency on Saturday that the 11 of the victims of the armed raids were with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and four of them were Law Enforcement forces.

Terrorists affiliated with separatist Jaish al-Adl group staged a multi-prong attack in the cities of Rask and Chabahar.

After an hours-long conflict, the armed militants failed in their attempt to seize the strategic locations in the cities and had to flee. The Iranian security forces killed dozens of the armed thugs.

The Pakistan-based group, which wants to cede Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province, is responsible for several terrorist attacks in the border region.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to pin down the terrorist group.

