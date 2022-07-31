Death toll from Covid-19 on rise in 23 Iranian provinces

According to the latest updates to the color-coded map tracking Covid-19 countrywide, the number of cities categorized as ‘red’ are increasing again, up from 57 to 120.

The number of cities classified as ‘orange,’ where there is a moderate risk of infection, went up from 86 to 112. The ‘yellow’ cities are also on an upward trend, while the ‘blue’ spots, where the situation is normal, is decreasing.

The seventh wave of infections was triggered by the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-strains of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant, following a period of relative calm.

Health ministry figures on Saturday showed that 4,505 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours. They included 1,070 hospitalizations.

The death toll on Friday and Saturday was 42 and 54, respectively.

Earlier, Iran experienced several days of zero death toll from the virus and less than 500 cases of infection, promoting people to stop strict adherence to the health protocols designed to contain the spread.