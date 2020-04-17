Danger Looms as Long as No Vaccine Developed for COVID-19: Iran

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi also said the campaign against COVID-19 in the country will continue until every single person infected with the virus is identified.

“It was predicted that Fars province will be gripped by a high number of infections, and it is expected that the concern will be allayed all infected people will be identified with the cooperation of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and the Provincial Governor’s Office as well as through the implementation of preventive measures,” he said in an extraordinary meeting of the provincial coronavirus headquarters.

The official expressed his gratitude to nurses and doctors at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences for their relentless efforts and sacrifices to fight the coronavirus.

“Fars is among provinces with a low infection rate when it comes to identifying infected people and individuals who have been in contact with them as well as isolating suspicious cases,” he added.

He said an important point is that Fars has a low fatality rate among coronavirus patients compared to other provinces across the nation.

“Prompt identification and treatment of patients in Fars province is another positive point,” he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial Governor Enayatollah Rahimi noted that the capacity of production of hygienic items, including masks and disinfectants, in Fars province has increased.

However, the provincial governor said one of the challenges in Fars is that private and charity hospitals in the province are on the verge of bankruptcy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He urged all people to keep staying at home and avoid nonessential travel to help stem the spread of the virus.