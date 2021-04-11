Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities at Four-Month High

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 258 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise since December 12, increasing the overall death toll to 64,490.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 21,063 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,070,141.

So far, Lari added, 1,710,974 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,392 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 13,673,466 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 257 cities are in the “red” zone, 129 cities are in the “orange” zone, 51 are in the “yellow” zone, and only 11 cities are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.