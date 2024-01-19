Ministry: Two Daesh terrorists killed, several arrested before conducting terror attacks in Iran 

The two were killed in a shootout with intelligence forces, announced the Iranian Intelligence Ministry in a statement on Friday.

“During the operation, a two-stage and dangerous scenario to attack a police center, then setting explosive traps on the path of relief teams, was foiled, and two Takfiri terrorists, who were foreign nationals, were taken out,” read the statement.

A large amount of ammunition and military equipment, including two very strong improvised explosive devices, several guns, grenades and night-vision goggles were also seized from the terrorists during the operation, added the satatement.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry added several other operatives of the Daesh terror group, including three of its ringleaders, were arrested by the ministry forces.