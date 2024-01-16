Iran strikes terrorists, Mossad bases in Syria, Iraq’s Kurdistan

The IRGC said in a statement on Tuesday that the first barrage of missiles overnight hit the headquarters of terror groups in the militant-held areas in Syria.

The statement said they were involved in the recent terrorist attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rask.

The Iranian forces also targeted an espionage center used by Israel’s Mossad spy agency in Iraq’s Kurdistan region to plan terrorism plots in the region, according to a second statement by the IRGC.

The statement also said the operation was in response to the recent assassinations of the commanders of resistance fronts by Israel.

The operation came after a twin terrorist bomb explosion in Kerman claimed by Daesh killed nearly 100 people and injured hundreds of others who had convened on January 3 to commemorate Iran’s senior commander General Qassem Soleimani on his martyrdom anniversary.

Another terrorist attack hit a police station in the city of Rask in Sistan and Baluchestan Province last month, which claimed the lives of 11 police officers and left at least six others injured.