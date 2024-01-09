Daesh seeks massacre of civilians, like Zionists in Gaza: Iran president

Raisi made the statement in a meeting with Chairman of Tajikistan’s National Assembly Rustam Emomali in Tehran on Monday.

He said all regional countries should actively counter terrorist groups such as Daesh which is nurtured by the US and Israel.

He emphasized that Iran and Tajikistan must promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crimes and smuggling of illicit drugs.

The president hailed the appropriate level of growing relations between Tehran and Dushanbe in the past two years and said the expansion of parliamentary ties would play a key role in boosting cooperation in the political and economic sectors as well.

Emomali, for his part, stated Tajikistan supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and condemns Israel’s killing of more than 23,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza since the beginning of its war against the Strip in October.

The top Tajik parliamentarian described insecurity as an issue of common concern between Tehran and Dushanbe and a danger to promotion of bilateral trade cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking parliamentary delegation, Emomali arrived in Tehran on Monday morning.