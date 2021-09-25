Cuba FM urges close cooperation with Iran against US sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez met Friday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Amirabdollahian and Rodriguez discussed bilateral ties, especially their trade cooperation.

The Cuban foreign minister said his country is ready to expand ties with Iran in the fields of health care and agriculture. He also said technology and heavy machinery are two other areas which have the capacity for more cooperation between Iran and Cuba.

Rodriguez noted that Iran and Cuba must overcome economic challenges in their relationship in order to see further development of ties. He said Iran and Cuba can defeat the US’s oppressive sanctions only through close cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister also hailed the close cooperation between Iran and Cuba especially in production of a joint anti-Covid vaccine.

Amirabdollahian said the relations built in the past are the capital for today and tomorrow. He noted that Cuba is now a strategic partner for Iran with all necessary requirements and dimensions and the Islamic Republic has no limits for ties with Cuba.

The foreign minister also said the Iranian administration, as a pragmatic government, is after implementing previous agreements. He invited the Cuban foreign minister to visit Iran with the aim of reviewing previous deals and draw a roadmap for relations.

Amirabdollahian strongly condemned the US embargoes on Cuba.