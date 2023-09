Persepolis and Al-Nasr will face off at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium as part of the AFC Champions League tournament.

Upon their arrival in Tehran, Al-Nasr were received by Saudi ambassador and Persepolis’s manager Reza Darvish at Tehran’s Mehrabad’s Airport.

Ronaldo’s fans gave him a warm welcome too.

During a special ceremony, Darvish and other officials of Persepolis FC gave an expensive Persian rug to Ronaldo as a gift.