COVID kills 7 patients, infects more than 200 over 24 hours in Iran

Seven more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,555, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

222 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 61 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,330,851 patients out of a total of 7,556,854 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

134 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,114,670 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,519,549 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,314,231 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.