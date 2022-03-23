Covid kills 67 people in Iran

The daily tally put the number of deaths at 67.

Meanwhile, 1,123 new infections were logged by officials. Tuesday’s deaths and infections were respectively 72 and 1,120.

The total death toll from Covid in Iran now stands at 139,802.

More than 140 million doses of vaccine have been administered to Iranians since the start of a nationwide inoculation campaign in the country last year.

Nearly 26 million people are also triple-vaxxed.

The number of Iranian cities marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid, is 29. Over 120 cities are orange, 270 cities yellow, and 15 cities blue, the lowest level of danger from the disease.

Iran has fought against Covid very effectively in comparison to other countries which struggled for a long time to bring the disease under control.