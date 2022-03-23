Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Covid kills 67 people in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed a slight decrease in Covid deaths in Iran compared to Tuesday.

The daily tally put the number of deaths at 67.

Meanwhile, 1,123 new infections were logged by officials. Tuesday’s deaths and infections were respectively 72 and 1,120.

The total death toll from Covid in Iran now stands at 139,802.

More than 140 million doses of vaccine have been administered to Iranians since the start of a nationwide inoculation campaign in the country last year.

Nearly 26 million people are also triple-vaxxed.

The number of Iranian cities marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid, is 29. Over 120 cities are orange, 270 cities yellow, and 15 cities blue, the lowest level of danger from the disease.

Iran has fought against Covid very effectively in comparison to other countries which struggled for a long time to bring the disease under control.

