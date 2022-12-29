Thursday, December 29, 2022
Covid kills 5 more patients in Iran as health officials warn of 8th wave

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The number of deaths from the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,682 with 5 more patients killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, according to the official figures. The health ministry has warned of a surge in the number of infections and deaths as three cases of the new strain of Covid-19 have been detected in the country.

Some 5 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,682, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

51 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 28 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,071 patients out of a total of 7,560,998 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

83 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,151,562 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,562,667 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,401,965 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab, it further added.

