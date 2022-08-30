Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Covid kills 44 more people in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
The number of Covid deaths keeps declining in Iran, with the health ministry figures on Tuesday showing 44 people to have died of the virus in the previous 24 hours.

1,871 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 373 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,292,566 patients out of a total of 7,527,499 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,104 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it continued.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,989,397 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,369,452 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,748,122 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

